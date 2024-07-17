Man left with serious head injuries following assault in Derry
News

Man left with serious head injuries following assault in Derry

POLICE have appealed for information after a man was left with serious head injuries following an assault in Derry.

The incident occurred in the Waterloo Place area of the city at around 1.45am on Saturday, July 6.

The victim, who is aged in his 20s, was reported to have been punched once by another man and was taken to hospital for treatment.

"We have since been updated that the victim suffered injuries which were much more serious than originally thought, and he remains in hospital with a fractured skull and bleed to the brain," said Inspector Craig of the PSNI.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area that night who may have witnessed what occurred.

"It is believed that the man who threw the punch was wearing a white top and black bottoms, and made off in the direction of Shipquay Street."

Anyone with information is asked to call is 101, quoting reference number 139 of July 6.

