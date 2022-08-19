Man released without charged ahead of funeral of Miriam Burns on Sunday
The funeral of a 75-year-old Kerry woman who was found dead in her home near Killarney is due to take place on Sunday.

Tributes have been paid to Miriam Burns as a "devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cousin."

The funeral service will take place at St Mary's Cathedral on Sunday at 4pm, followed by a private cremation.

Meanwhile, a man in his 50s was released without charge on Thursday having been arrested in connection with the murder of Ms Burns.

The man was arrested on Tuesday and was held for questioning at Killarney Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, allowing him to be detained for 24 hours without charge.

The man was released shortly before 2pm on Thursday.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and it is understood the man is liaising with gardaí in relation to a separate and unrelated matter.

Ms Burns was found dead in a front room of her two-storey home in Arshanavooley, Killarney at lunchtime on Monday with unexplained injuries.

Neighbours had called to the house after one of her children, who lives abroad, expressed concern after being unable to reach her by phone.

A murder investigation was launched following the completion of the postmortem examination carried out at Kerry University Hospital by State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

The results of the postmortem were not released for operational reasons. However, it is understood the injuries sustained by Ms Burns were consistent with an attack.

