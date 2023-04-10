Man resisting arrest for serious assault bit police officer and spat blood in his face

PSNI officers are investigating a serious assault in Northern Ireland which saw a man injured after being bitten by his attacker.

The incident happened outside a property in Randalstown, Co. Antrim at 11.45pm last night, the PSNI confirmed today.

Detective Sergeant McDowell said: “Police received a report shortly after 11.45pm on Sunday, April 9 of a man with a knife in the Staffordstown Road area.

"On officers’ arrival, police located two men, one of whom was lying on the ground with an injury to his leg, caused by the suspect, who was biting him," he confirmed.

"He also has a serious injury to his arm. Windows were damaged at the front of the victim’s house, causing minor injuries to a second man.”

Damage was also caused to the windows of another house and a car in the area the PSNI officer explained, before adding that the man went on to attack the police officer who was attempting to arrest him.

"The suspect was detained, he also bit an officer on the forearm and spat blood in his face a short time later," Det Ser McDowell said.

The 41-year-old was subsequently arrested on a number of offences, including grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit and indictable offence, assault on police and resisting arrest.

He remains in custody at this time but officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have information about the attack

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, including dash-cam or other footage that could help our investigation, to contact detectives I 101 quoting refernce 2001 or 09/04/23." they state.