Man resisting arrest for serious assault bit police officer and spat blood in his face
News

Man resisting arrest for serious assault bit police officer and spat blood in his face

PSNI officers are investigating a serious assault in Northern Ireland which saw a man injured after being bitten by his attacker.

The incident happened outside a property in Randalstown, Co. Antrim at 11.45pm last night, the PSNI confirmed today.

Detective Sergeant McDowell said: “Police received a report shortly after 11.45pm on Sunday, April 9 of a man with a knife in the Staffordstown Road area.

"On officers’ arrival, police located two men, one of whom was lying on the ground with an injury to his leg, caused by the suspect, who was biting him," he confirmed.

"He also has a serious injury to his arm. Windows were damaged at the front of the victim’s house, causing minor injuries to a second man.”

Damage was also caused to the windows of another house and a car in the area the PSNI officer explained, before adding that the man went on to attack the police officer who was attempting to arrest him.

"The suspect was detained, he also bit an officer on the forearm and spat blood in his face a short time later," Det Ser McDowell said.

The 41-year-old was subsequently arrested on a number of offences, including grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit and indictable offence, assault on police and resisting arrest.

He remains in custody at this time but officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have information about the attack

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, including dash-cam or other footage that could help our investigation, to contact detectives I 101 quoting refernce 2001 or 09/04/23." they state.

See More: Antrim, Bite, PSNI, Police Officer

Related

Arrest made after drugs worth £27k seized in raid on Co. Antrim home
News 1 month ago

Arrest made after drugs worth £27k seized in raid on Co. Antrim home

By: Irish Post

Man, 58, arrested by detectives investigating 'brutal' murder of Liam Christie
News 1 month ago

Man, 58, arrested by detectives investigating 'brutal' murder of Liam Christie

By: Gerard Donaghy

Security alert which saw town in Northern Ireland evacuated was ‘elaborate hoax’
News 2 months ago

Security alert which saw town in Northern Ireland evacuated was ‘elaborate hoax’

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

PICTURES: Eight US presidents have made the trip to Ireland over the years
Irish History 2 hours ago

PICTURES: Eight US presidents have made the trip to Ireland over the years

By: Fiona Audley

President Higgins pays tribute on death of Nazi war crimes prosecutor Benjamin Ferencz
News 3 hours ago

President Higgins pays tribute on death of Nazi war crimes prosecutor Benjamin Ferencz

By: Fiona Audley

Armed police respond after men brandishing axe force way into Co. Tyrone apartment
News 18 hours ago

Armed police respond after men brandishing axe force way into Co. Tyrone apartment

By: Gerard Donaghy

Rishi Sunak praises 'incredible' Good Friday Agreement ahead meeting with President Joe Biden
News 19 hours ago

Rishi Sunak praises 'incredible' Good Friday Agreement ahead meeting with President Joe Biden

By: Gerard Donaghy

Ceremony takes place in Dublin to mark 107th anniversary of the Easter Rising
News 20 hours ago

Ceremony takes place in Dublin to mark 107th anniversary of the Easter Rising

By: Gerard Donaghy