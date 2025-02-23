Man shot during 'reckless attack' in west Belfast
The shooting took place in the Bell Steel Manor area (Image: Google Street View)

A MAN has been taken to hospital following a shooting incident in west Belfast on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Bell Steel Manor area of Poleglass in Dunmurry at around 10.30am.

Danny Baker, Sinn Féin MLA for West Belfast, condemned the shooting, describing it as a 'reckless attack'.

The man is believed to have been shot at several times while sitting in the driver's seat of a taxi.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Bell Steel Road, close to the junction of Laurelbank, has been cordoned off while police examine the scene.

Mr Baker slammed those responsible, saying the area would have been busy at the time with families and children.

"I condemn the reckless attack which took place this morning in Poleglass, there is no justification for guns on our streets," he said.

"This is an extremely busy area in our community, with many local families and children passing through to visit shops, attend sports training and go about their daily lives.

"I want to extend my best wishes to the man who has been taken to hospital, and I hope that he fully recovers.

"I will remain on the ground today, and would call on anyone with information to bring it forward to the PSNI."

