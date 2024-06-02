Man wanted for robbery and drugs offences in southern Ireland arrested in the North
A MAN who was due to stand trial for robbery and drugs offences in the Republic of Ireland has been arrested in Belfast.

PSNI officers arrested the man in east Belfast on an Irish extradition warrant on May 30.

The officers, from the PSNI’s Tactical Support Group, worked with the International Policing Unit to conduct the arrest.

“The 30-year-old man is wanted in the Republic of Ireland to stand trial for offences of robbery, possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply,” the PSNI have since confirmed.

The offences occurred in the Dublin area in 2021 and 2022.

The man appeared before Laganside Extradition Court on May 30 and is due to be returned to southern Ireland.

Sergeant Davey, from the International Policing Unit, said: “This arrest is another example of the Police Service working closely with An Garda Siochana to locate fugitives and bring them before the Extradition Courts.

"Our message is clear, Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for any wanted persons trying to avoid arrest and the consequences of their previous actions," he added.

“We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime."

