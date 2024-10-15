Man wanted in Slovakia to stand trial for assault arrested in Northern Ireland

A MAN who is wanted to stand trial in Slovakia has been arrested in Northern Ireland.

The 22-year-old, who is due to stand trial for assault and disorderly conduct, was arrested in Belfast today by officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's International Policing Unit.

Arrested in Belfast City Centre this morning, he was detained on a Slovakian extradition warrant for offences that occurred in Komarno in 2021.

He is due to appear before Laganside Extradition Court later today.

“Today's arrest is another example of PSNI working closely with International Partners to locate fugitives and bring them before the Extradition Courts,” Sergeant Davey, from the International Policing Unit, said.

"Our message is clear, Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for any wanted persons trying to avoid arrest and the consequences of their previous actions,” he added.

“We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime."