‘So many injuries’ – B*Witched stars apologise after bride breaks feet dancing to C'est La Vie

MEMBERS of Irish girl band B*Witched have offered their apologies after a bride broke both her feet at her wedding reception dancing to hit C’est La Vie.

Twitter user @poppyoa tweeted on Monday to say had seen the woman in A&E, where she explained how she “got a bit too overexcited” Irish dancing to the pop hit at her wedding on Saturday.

there’s a woman in the A&E waiting room on crutches with both legs in casts. just heard her telling someone it was her wedding on saturday & she got a bit too overexcited irish dancing to c’est la vie. if you’re gonna have a reason to be in A&E, that should always be it. — stuart little and kevin lyttle are the same person (@poppyoa) 20 August 2018

After the tweet went viral, Lee Pardoe from Birmingham then replied to say the bride was his sister Lyndsey, sharing a picture of the smiling bride with casts on both legs.

Advertisement

My sister everybody.A very northfield wedding party...... pic.twitter.com/gMAaOArVJm — Lee Pardoe (@lee_pardoe) 20 August 2018

That then drew apologies from the girls from B*Witched, with singer Sinead O’Carroll saying the song ‘has a lot to answer for’.

Oh no... not another person.... C’est La Vie has a lot to answer for... so many injuries... so sorry to hear this, hope you have a speedy recovery .😘😘😘 — Sinead O'Carroll (@sinocarroll) 21 August 2018

Omg sorry 🙈🙈☘️☘️☘️☘️❤️❤️😂 happy wedding 😬 lots of love — edele lynch (@edelelynch) 21 August 2018

Advertisement

😱😱Oh my goodness, poor woman!!!! How can we find her? Does anyone know her? Think she needs cheering up! RT to help find her please!! @BWitchedreunion @edelelynch @sinocarroll @lindsayarmaou https://t.co/zgdnzLw2RI — Keavy lynch (@Keavylynch) 21 August 2018

Bizarrely, it's not the first time the song has been responsible for a bride breaking bones.

last year Irish woman Linda Meehan-Ashton broke her wrist dancing to the song and wound up in A&E in her wedding dress.