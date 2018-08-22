‘So many injuries’ – B*Witched stars apologise after bride breaks feet dancing to C'est La Vie
(Images: RollingNews.ie; Twitter / Lee Pardoe)

MEMBERS of Irish girl band B*Witched have offered their apologies after a bride broke both her feet at her wedding reception dancing to hit C’est La Vie.

Twitter user @poppyoa tweeted on Monday to say had seen the woman in A&E, where she explained how she “got a bit too overexcited” Irish dancing to the pop hit at her wedding on Saturday.

After the tweet went viral, Lee Pardoe from Birmingham then replied to say the bride was his sister Lyndsey, sharing a picture of the smiling bride with casts on both legs.

That then drew apologies from the girls from B*Witched, with singer Sinead O’Carroll saying the song ‘has a lot to answer for’.

Bizarrely, it's not the first time the song has been responsible for a bride breaking bones.

last year Irish woman Linda Meehan-Ashton broke her wrist dancing to the song and wound up in A&E in her wedding dress.

