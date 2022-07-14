Mary Lou McDonald travelling to Australia this weekend for series of engagements
News

Mary Lou McDonald travelling to Australia this weekend for series of engagements

LEADER OF Sinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald will travel to Australia this weekend for a series of engagements in Perth, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne and Brisbane.

During the trip she will brief federal and state representatives, deliver a keynote address to the National Press Club in Canberra and speak at events hosted by the Irish Australian Chamber of Commerce and the Sydney Chapter of Trinity Alumni.

She will meet with trade union leaders, representatives of indigenous organisations and attend Irish community events. She will also meet with young Irish people, including construction workers and nurses.

This will be Ms McDonald's first trip to the country as Sinn Féin President and leader of the opposition.

“Our message in Australia will be clear," she said ahead of the trip. "Now is the time to strengthen ties between our two great countries. Now is the time to assert the primacy of politics and democracy and now is the time to prepare for orderly, democratic and peaceful constitutional change in Ireland.

“To those young Irish people who have made the journey in recent months to Australia - I want you to know that we are working hard to change things for you, so that you can come home and be part of the new Ireland we are building."

She said change is happening across Ireland, referencing Sinn Féin leading the opposition and Michelle O'Neill being elected as First Minister Designate in Northern Ireland.

She also said the conversation about Irish unity is "happening all around us."

"This seismic change is happening as we approach the twenty-fifth anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement - an agreement that shows what can be achieved when people come together in common purpose and it also gives us the roadmap to the future," McDonald continued.

"The next phase is the reunification of Ireland. It is an exciting and positive time, full of potential. Irish Unity is about opportunity. The social and economic opportunities are immense, and we want to see them realised.

“As we prepare for these opportunities, we are dealing with the fallout of a toxic Brexit and an all-out attack on the Good Friday Agreement by the Tory government in London who have allowed the DUP to block the formation of the Executive in Belfast and who intend once again to break international law. While the resignation of Boris Johnson is welcome news in Ireland, whoever succeeds him in 10 Downing Street must change direction and re-commit to the Good Friday Agreement and abide by international law."

She finished by saying the trip to Australia is "about change, opportunity and international solidarity."

"Ireland can be a united country, one that stands as a bastion of social equality, economic justice, diversity and inclusion. These are values we share with the people of Australia.”

See More: Australia, Mary Lou Mcdonald, Sinn Féin

Related

Irish teen reportedly dies in two-car collision in Australia
News 1 month ago

Irish teen reportedly dies in two-car collision in Australia

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Devil in the detail' with Australia border reopening says Irish Support Agency
News 5 months ago

'Devil in the detail' with Australia border reopening says Irish Support Agency

By: Connell McHugh

Australia to reopen its borders to fully vaccinated from 21 February
News 5 months ago

Australia to reopen its borders to fully vaccinated from 21 February

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Taoiseach to visit Japan and Singapore next week
News 39 minutes ago

Taoiseach to visit Japan and Singapore next week

By: Connell McHugh

Independence the "best route to renewing and securing democracy," Sturgeon says at launch of new government document
News 23 hours ago

Independence the "best route to renewing and securing democracy," Sturgeon says at launch of new government document

By: Connell McHugh

Premier League player arrested on suspicion of rape will not receive suspension, club says
Sport 1 day ago

Premier League player arrested on suspicion of rape will not receive suspension, club says

By: Irish Post

Fundraiser set up to cover funeral expenses of teenager who drowned on Dublin beach
News 1 day ago

Fundraiser set up to cover funeral expenses of teenager who drowned on Dublin beach

By: Irish Post

Effigies of politicians hanging from bonfires condemned in Northern Ireland
News 1 day ago

Effigies of politicians hanging from bonfires condemned in Northern Ireland

By: Connell McHugh