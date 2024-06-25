Ministers across island of Ireland pledge to work together to promote sustainable tourism

MINISTERS from across Ireland have agreed to work together to promote sustainable tourism on the island.

At a North South Ministerial Council (NSMC) Tourism Sectoral meeting Northern Ireland’s Tourism Minister Conor Murphy and the Republic of Ireland’s Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin signed a joint statement supporting sustainable tourism.

The meeting, held yesterday, was the first to take place since the Northern Ireland Executive was restored in February.

In their statement both governments agreed that tourism “must to be environmentally, socially and economically sustainable on the island of Ireland”.

The ministers further affirmed their commitment to grow a “vibrant and competitive tourism sector that makes a significant contribution across the island, is environmentally sustainable, helps promote a positive image of the island of Ireland overseas, and enables local communities to prosper”.

Minsiter Martin said: “The importance of tourism, on both sides of the border, and the joint approach taken to the promotion and development of the sector, led to tourism being one of the areas chosen for formal North-South cooperation.

“That co-operation has been hugely beneficial, with the tourism sector now an exemplar of what can be achieved when we work together on this island, with a shared purpose.”

She added: “It was great to resume North South Ministerial Engagement on tourism matters.

“In particular, to affirm my commitment to work together with all stakeholders towards achieving a sustainable tourism sector.”

She explained: “I want to see a vibrant tourism sector that drives improved visitor satisfaction levels with a greater regional spread across the island, is environmentally sustainable, helps promote a positive image of the island of Ireland overseas, and makes a positive impact on local communities.”

Minister Murphy said signing the statement was a “critically important” move.

“Tourism is a vital contributor to the all island economy,” he explained.

“We must embrace the opportunity the sector presents as we grow our economy, in a sustainable way.”

He added: “I see this as critically important and done right, the transition to a greener and more sustainable economy can be a just transition that also generates prosperity for all.”

Minister Murphy explained: “The joint Ministerial statement affirms the importance of sustainability in the tourism sector and I was pleased to have the opportunity to discuss this at the North South Ministerial Tourism meeting today.

“We are committed to ongoing collaboration between our tourism agencies, industry and stakeholders as we drive sustainable growth for our tourism sector.”