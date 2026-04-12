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More than 50 firefighters tackling blaze at Co. Down farm shop
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More than 50 firefighters tackling blaze at Co. Down farm shop

MORE than 50 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a property in Co. Down.

The fire, which was reported to the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) at around 7.15pm on Saturday, is understood to be at the Corrie's Meats farm and farm shop in Newtownards.

The family business, which has several shops in Northern Ireland, was founded in the 1970s by Co. Monaghan native Willie Corrie and is currently overseen by the third generation of Corries.

"A large fire is on-going at a number of sheds on the Crossnamuckley Road, Newtownards," read a statement from the NIFRS.

"The initial call was received at 7.15pm on April 11, 2026.

"We currently have eight fire appliances, an aerial appliance, a water tanker and a Command Support Unit with 54 Firefighters in attendance.

"We request people to avoid the area to allow firefighting operations to continue.

"The incident is on-going."

Nick Mathison, Alliance MLA for Strangford, said his thoughts were with all those affected by the blaze.

He added: "Very concerning scenes near Corries Farm Shop. Hoping Fire Service can get this under control and minimise damage."

Gavin Robinson, DUP leader and Belfast East MP, commented: "Thoughts and prayers this evening with everyone at Corrie's farm.

"Devastating news, and with wind conditions working against efforts to contain it, the situation is incredibly difficult.

"Hoping for the safety of all involved and that the situation can be brought under control safely and swiftly."

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