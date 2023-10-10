Motorcyclist dies in horror collision on Irish road
News

Motorcyclist dies in horror collision on Irish road

A MAN has died after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with a car in Co. Westmeath.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the accident at around 5.50pm yesterday afternoon.

The incident occurred on the N55 at Lissoy.

“The motorcyclist, a man in his late 50s, was fatally injured following the collision,” gardaí confirmed.

“His body has since been removed to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar where a post-mortem will now take place,’ they added.

No other injuries were reported.

The road was closed overnight to traffic, with diversions in place on the N55 between Athlone and Ballymahon.

This morning Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are carrying out an examination of the scene.

“Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this available to Gardaí,” the force stated today.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda station on 090 649 2600 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

See More: Crash, Motorcyclist, Westmeath

Related

Tributes following death of 'beautiful’ boy killed in car accident on Irish road
News 2 weeks ago

Tributes following death of 'beautiful’ boy killed in car accident on Irish road

By: Fiona Audley

Woman in her 70s dies after being hit by lorry in Irish street
News 4 months ago

Woman in her 70s dies after being hit by lorry in Irish street

By: Irish Post

Two people dead after horror accidents on Irish roads
News 6 months ago

Two people dead after horror accidents on Irish roads

By: Irish Post

Latest

Man who died after car entered lake in Co. Mayo is named locally
News 1 day ago

Man who died after car entered lake in Co. Mayo is named locally

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Beggars belief': PSNI chief's anger after 17 officers assaulted in 24-hour period this weekend
News 1 day ago

'Beggars belief': PSNI chief's anger after 17 officers assaulted in 24-hour period this weekend

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Unrepentent sex offender' jailed for grooming and sexually assaulting 11-year-old boy he met online
News 1 day ago

'Unrepentent sex offender' jailed for grooming and sexually assaulting 11-year-old boy he met online

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man sentenced to life for murder of partner Marlene Doyle in 'vicious and savage attack'
News 1 day ago

Man sentenced to life for murder of partner Marlene Doyle in 'vicious and savage attack'

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man hospitalised with serious head injuries in Co. Tyrone after reportedly being attacked by up to 30 males
News 2 days ago

Man hospitalised with serious head injuries in Co. Tyrone after reportedly being attacked by up to 30 males

By: Gerard Donaghy