Motorcyclist dies in horror collision on Irish road

A MAN has died after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with a car in Co. Westmeath.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the accident at around 5.50pm yesterday afternoon.

The incident occurred on the N55 at Lissoy.

“The motorcyclist, a man in his late 50s, was fatally injured following the collision,” gardaí confirmed.

“His body has since been removed to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar where a post-mortem will now take place,’ they added.

No other injuries were reported.

The road was closed overnight to traffic, with diversions in place on the N55 between Athlone and Ballymahon.

This morning Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are carrying out an examination of the scene.

“Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this available to Gardaí,” the force stated today.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda station on 090 649 2600 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”