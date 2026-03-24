Motorcyclist in critical condition following Belfast collision

A MOTORCYCLIST is in a critical condition in hospital following a collision in Belfast.

The incident happened on the Lisburn Road at around 7.30pm on March 23.

The motorcycle and a silver Volvo V40 car collided near the junction with Elmwood Avenue, the PSNI have since confirmed.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Police in south Belfast have appealed to anyone with information to contact them.

"Officers would ask anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash-cam or mobile phone footage which could assist with their enquiries, to contact them at Lisburn Road on 101, quoting reference number 1331 22/03/26,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

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