Irish Post Shop
Motorcyclist in critical condition following Belfast collision
News

Motorcyclist in critical condition following Belfast collision

A MOTORCYCLIST is in a critical condition in hospital following a collision in Belfast.

The incident happened on the Lisburn Road at around 7.30pm on March 23.

The motorcycle and a silver Volvo V40 car collided near the junction with Elmwood Avenue, the PSNI have since confirmed.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Police in south Belfast have appealed to anyone with information to contact them.

"Officers would ask anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash-cam or mobile phone footage which could assist with their enquiries, to contact them at Lisburn Road on 101, quoting reference number 1331 22/03/26,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Belfast, Collision, Motorcyclist

Related
News 4 days ago

Man sentenced following investigation into New IRA activities

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 week ago

Man in critical condition after being found unconscious in Belfast city centre

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 week ago

Tributes paid to 11-year-old schoolboy who died following Belfast collision

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 1 day ago

Tributes paid after Co. Tyrone boy, 8, passes away just weeks after meeting football heroes

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 day ago

Wife of Ronnie Delany passes away just two days after funeral of Irish Olympic gold medal winner

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Young woman in critical condition following serious assault in Co. Tipperary

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

'Heartbreaking and horrific news': Murder investigation launched after death of woman in Derry

By: Gerard Donaghy

Travel 2 days ago

Thirty-two counties and a thousand stories

By: Mal Rogers

Comment 2 days ago

The unravelling of a peacemaker myth

By: Malachi O'Doherty