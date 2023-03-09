Motorcyclist killed in collision with car in Louth
News

Motorcyclist killed in collision with car in Louth

GARDAÍ are appealing for information following a fatal collision between a motorcycle and a car in Co. Louth yesterday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 12.45pm, on Wednesday, March 8, on the R168 at Collon, County Louth.

The driver of the motorbike, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van, a man in his 50s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Drogheda as a precaution.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R168 between 12:30pm and 1:00pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 685 3222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

See More: Car, Crash, Louth, Motorcycle

Related

Irish cricketer hits 8 sixes ... and one breaks his own car window
News 2 years ago

Irish cricketer hits 8 sixes ... and one breaks his own car window

By: Harry Brent

Investigation launched after car is driven into crowd of people from Dublin's Indian community
News 3 years ago

Investigation launched after car is driven into crowd of people from Dublin's Indian community

By: Jack Beresford

Shocking footage surfaces of car being deliberately driven into another car outside Dublin shopping centre
News 3 years ago

Shocking footage surfaces of car being deliberately driven into another car outside Dublin shopping centre

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Professional Irish women’s network boasts nearly 300 members on first anniversary
Business 36 minutes ago

Professional Irish women’s network boasts nearly 300 members on first anniversary

By: Fiona Audley

‘London is better because of its Irish community’, claims Mayor Sadiq Khan
News 1 hour ago

‘London is better because of its Irish community’, claims Mayor Sadiq Khan

By: Fiona Audley

40 people appear in Dublin courts following police operation into organised crime
News 2 hours ago

40 people appear in Dublin courts following police operation into organised crime

By: Irish Post

'Sadistic' former Co. Down prison officer guilty of abusing children at juvenile detention centre
News 15 hours ago

'Sadistic' former Co. Down prison officer guilty of abusing children at juvenile detention centre

By: Gerard Donaghy

Even iconic DJs are not immune
Comment 16 hours ago

Even iconic DJs are not immune

By: Gerry Coyle