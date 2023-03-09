Motorcyclist killed in collision with car in Louth

GARDAÍ are appealing for information following a fatal collision between a motorcycle and a car in Co. Louth yesterday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 12.45pm, on Wednesday, March 8, on the R168 at Collon, County Louth.

The driver of the motorbike, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van, a man in his 50s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Drogheda as a precaution.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R168 between 12:30pm and 1:00pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 685 3222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”