Murder investigation launched after man’s body found in Derry alleyway

POLICE have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a man’s body in Derry.

The young man was found in an alleyway on Creggan Street just before 2.45am today.

The PSNI said the victim had sustained significant injuries to his head and body.

A post mortem is due to take place to determine the exact cause of death.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team has urged anyone with information to come forward.

“Shortly before 2.45am this morning, Police received a report that the body of a young man had been discovered in an alleyway on Creggan Street,” he said.

Advertisement

“The man has sustained significant injuries to his head and body and a post mortem examination is due to take place to determine the cause of death.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the Creggan Street or Little Diamond area of the city late last night or early this morning and who witnessed anything, or anyone who has any information that can assist with my investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 244 of 25/11/18.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

An area between Creggan Street and Little Diamond remains closed this morning while police conduct follow-up enquiries into the incident.