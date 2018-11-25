Murder investigation launched after man’s body found in Derry alleyway
News

Murder investigation launched after man’s body found in Derry alleyway

POLICE have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a man’s body in Derry.

The young man was found in an alleyway on Creggan Street just before 2.45am today.

The PSNI said the victim had sustained significant injuries to his head and body.

A post mortem is due to take place to determine the exact cause of death.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team has urged anyone with information to come forward.

“Shortly before 2.45am this morning, Police received a report that the body of a young man had been discovered in an alleyway on Creggan Street,” he said.

Advertisement

“The man has sustained significant injuries to his head and body and a post mortem examination is due to take place to determine the cause of death.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the Creggan Street or Little Diamond area of the city late last night or early this morning and who witnessed anything, or anyone who has any information that can assist with my investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 244 of 25/11/18.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

An area between Creggan Street and Little Diamond remains closed this morning while police conduct follow-up enquiries into the incident.

See More: Derry, Murder Investigation, PSNI

Related

'Have yourself a Derry little Christmas' billboard removed over not being inclusive
News 14 hours ago

'Have yourself a Derry little Christmas' billboard removed over not being inclusive

By: Rebecca Keane

Man shot in arms, legs and hand in 'barbaric' paramilitary-style attack in Co. Derry
News 6 days ago

Man shot in arms, legs and hand in 'barbaric' paramilitary-style attack in Co. Derry

By: Gerard Donaghy

Petrified teenage girl offered gunmen piggy bank so they wouldn’t shoot her dad in Co. Derry attack
News 3 weeks ago

Petrified teenage girl offered gunmen piggy bank so they wouldn’t shoot her dad in Co. Derry attack

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

The weather this weekend is set to be chilly enough
News 15 hours ago

The weather this weekend is set to be chilly enough

By: Rebecca Keane

Gardaí investigate serious road collision
News 1 day ago

Gardaí investigate serious road collision

By: Rebecca Keane

Feargal McCrory issues rallying cry ahead of Irish Super Featherweight title showdown
Sport 1 day ago

Feargal McCrory issues rallying cry ahead of Irish Super Featherweight title showdown

By: Stephen Mahon

Study shows 9 in 10 women murdered in Ireland were killed by a man known to them
News 1 day ago

Study shows 9 in 10 women murdered in Ireland were killed by a man known to them

By: Jack Beresford

Matt Doherty and Conor Hourihane join chorus of criticism of Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane
Sport 1 day ago

Matt Doherty and Conor Hourihane join chorus of criticism of Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane

By: Stephen Mahon