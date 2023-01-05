Natalie McNally murder investigators appeal for anyone with information to 'do the right thing and speak up'

DETECTIVES FROM the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have today, 5 January, issued a renewed appeal for information on the murder of Natalie McNally.

Natalie died a violent death nearly three weeks ago when she was stabbed in her own home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan. She was 32 years old and 15 weeks pregnant.

Detectives believe that Natalie's killer was known to her.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said:

"Our investigation into Natalie’s horrific murder is continuing, and I have several appeals to make today.

"I am still keeping an open mind, but my main line of enquiry is that this murder was committed by someone Natalie knew and was indeed comfortable allowing into her home."

Previously released CCTV footage shows what police believe to be Natalie's killer on his way to her home at 8.52pm on Sunday 18 December.

In the footage, he can be seen carrying a rucksack. Then, at 9.30pm, he is seen walking out of Silverwood Green. He appears to be wearing trainers with light-coloured soles.

"Our efforts to identify the man captured in this footage remain ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone who believes they recognise this person, to get in touch," McGuinness continued.

"Someone must know who he is and I would appeal to you to do the decent thing and get in touch. Do you really want to protect a man who can kill a woman and her unborn baby?

"I believe Natalie knew her killer, and police have no information to suggest a risk to other women."

McGuinness is seeking to build up a picture of Natalie's friendship groups and her life, and is appealing for any friends or acquaintances who visited her in her home to make contact.

"I would also appeal to anyone who knows Natalie, or has interacted with her, in and outside of the social media space, to get in touch. Information you have may be crucial to my investigation."

Since Natalie’s murder, detectives have conducted 200 house-to-house enquiries and seized over 3,000 hours of CCTV footage which are being examined. Over 50 items for forensic examination have also been submitted.

"I would like to thank members of the public for their help so far, and again highlight a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and are independent of the police."

The reward is being offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Natalie’s murder.

Police patrols continue to have an increased focus on the Lurgan and Craigavon areas, around Silverwood and other locations.

“The deaths of Natalie and her unborn baby have left unimaginable pain and heartache to a loving and devoted family, whose hearts are simply broken," McGuinness finished.

"We remain determined to bring the killer to justice, and I am asking anyone with information to do the right thing and speak up."