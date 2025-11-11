Newly inaugurated President of Ireland Catherine Connolly pledges to be a “unifying” force
Newly inaugurated President of Ireland Catherine Connolly pledges to be a “unifying” force

CATHERINE CONNOLLY has been inaugurated as the tenth president of Ireland.

The ceremony at Dublin Castle began this morning and has now concluded with the new president giving her inauguration speech.

It was attended by previous presidents Mary McAleese, Mary Robinson and the outgoing President Michael D Higgins.

President Catherine Connolly has been inaugurated in a ceremony at Dublin Castle

Also in attendance for the inauguration were Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris and former taoisigh Leo Varadkar and Bertie Ahern.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald and Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill were also among the crowds who attended the event.

In her inauguration speech, which included sections delivered in Irish, President Connolly highlighted the importance of the role she has been elected to.

Former president Michael D Higgins and former Taoiseach and Fianna Fail leader Bertie Ahern attended the ceremony at St Patrick's Hall

She claimed it is a position that should be a “catalyst for change” and pledged to be a “unifying president”.

“I will embrace the role of the president with dignity, determination and courage,” she added.

President Catherine Connolly was inaugurated at St Patrick's Hall

President Connolly and her husband Brian McEnery will now travel by car to Áras an Uachtaráin, which will become her official residence for the duration of her presidency.

The new president will then host a lunch at the Áras to celebrate her inauguration.

Later this evening, President Connolly will return to Dublin Castle where a State Reception will be held in her honour.

