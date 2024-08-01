‘Noone is being suspended’ PSNI chief confirms after police officers filmed celebrating Armagh win

NOONE will be suspended or sacked over footage showing PSNI officers celebrating Armagh’s All Ireland win, the chief of the police force has confirmed today.

In a statement, PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said while he “does not support what the officers did” those involved would not be disciplined over the incident.

Videos circulated online on Sunday evening showing PSNI officers in Camlough waving Armagh flags from their cars and sounding their sirens in celebration after the county’s GAA team won the All-Ireland final in Croke Park.

The footage drew mixed reactions, with many applauding the PSNI officers’ sense of community while others claimed the use of the on-duty police vehicles was ‘dangerous’ and ‘disgraceful’.

The PSNI received a number of complaints regarding the videos and launched an investigation into the incidents.

Today Chf Const Boutcher confirmed no action would be taken against the officers.

“On Sunday evening various people sent me footage of police vehicles with emergency lights and sirens celebrating Armagh’s All Ireland Final victory with the people of Camlough,” he said.

“My reaction to that footage is very straightforward.

“We are the police and that privilege and responsibility demands that, at all times, we act professionally and independently.

“That did not happen on Sunday night in Camlough.

“I am very alive to the polarised commentary which has taken place since the footage came to light which again demonstrates that policing in Northern Ireland remains a lightning rod for societal views.

“I have had many telephone calls in both condemnation and support of the officers’ actions,” he added.

“Some have asked for the officers to be suspended and even dismissed whilst others have supported the officers and called for commendations for them.

“Let me be crystal clear, no one is being suspended or dismissed, however, nor do I support what the officers did.

"It is not lost on me that earlier on Sunday evening we issued a post on local Armagh social media channels rightly congratulating Armagh on winning the All Ireland Final and putting details of our Fatal Five road safety messaging, reminding drivers to stay safe.

"Then, later that evening, police vehicles were seen being driven in Camlough in manner which was irresponsible.

“I, of course, understand the sentiment of what those police officers were seeking to do in supporting the local community in Armagh’s brilliant win.

“But there are many other ways to show that support, driving in that manner is not one of them.”

While confirming that their internal investigation into the incidents will continue, the police chief urged the community in Armagh to “get some perspective” on the incident, in light of such tragic events as the Southport stabbing this week.

“We are conducting an internal investigation into what happened which will be proportionate and will not be unduly influenced by anyone,” Chf Const Boutcher said. “Policing is independent.”

He added: “Finally, having seen the response to the events in Camlough, I ask that everyone gets perspective and that we all think of those poor families in Southport, all of whom should be in our thoughts and prayers.

“Having seen the reports of those awful, murderous attacks on children I immediately reached out to the local Chief Constable of Merseyside to offer my support and all of our condolences.

“I am also disheartened by the public disorder that has occurred due to misinformation on social media about the tragic events in Southport.

“The dangers of inaccurate and unsubstantiated claims being spread around should not be lost on anyone and I know that especially should be well understood here in Northern Ireland.”