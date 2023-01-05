Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris' Twitter account hacked
News

Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris' Twitter account hacked

THE TWITTER account of Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has been hacked after several offensive tweets appeared on the page.

On Monday morning, Mr Heaton-Harris’s account posted a spate of tweets, suggesting the account had been compromised.

Some of the tweets included swear words and one a racial slur.

The Northern Ireland Secretary deleted the tweets and wrote on his account:

"My Twitter account was hacked this morning, messages not posted by me have been deleted."

However, the tweet disappeared shortly afterwards and his account posted a string of further tweets, which suggested the account had been compromised again.

In one, the account said:

"We are passing a new law soon, all transgenders and homosexuals will now serve 10 years behind bars."

Eventually, the Northern Ireland Secretary appeared to get hold of his account, as the posts were deleted and he apologised in a new tweet.

He said:

"I’m afraid my Twitter account was hacked overnight and someone posted some deeply unpleasant stuff on my account for which I can only apologise."

Ms Heaton-Harris’ account being exposed comes just over a week after England's education secretary Gillian Keegan’s account fell victim to hackers.

See More: Chris Heaton-Harris, Twitter

Related

Sinn Féin backs Council of Europe's call for Britain to consider withdrawing Legacy Bill
News 3 weeks ago

Sinn Féin backs Council of Europe's call for Britain to consider withdrawing Legacy Bill

By: Gerard Donaghy

Legislation to extend power-sharing deadline and cut MLAs' pay to be introduced today
News 1 month ago

Legislation to extend power-sharing deadline and cut MLAs' pay to be introduced today

By: Connell McHugh

NI Secretary denies fake email claiming he is resigning
News 1 month ago

NI Secretary denies fake email claiming he is resigning

By: Irish Post

Latest

Two Irish contestants among cast members for new season of The Apprentice
Entertainment 1 day ago

Two Irish contestants among cast members for new season of The Apprentice

By: Connell McHugh

Graffiti supporting Grenfell victims appears on Ulster Rugby's Kingspan Stadium
News 1 day ago

Graffiti supporting Grenfell victims appears on Ulster Rugby's Kingspan Stadium

By: Irish Post

Two UK citizens among four killed in mid-air helicopter crash in Australia
News 2 days ago

Two UK citizens among four killed in mid-air helicopter crash in Australia

By: Connell McHugh

Thousands pay respects as Pope Benedict lies in state at the Vatican
News 2 days ago

Thousands pay respects as Pope Benedict lies in state at the Vatican

By: Gerard Donaghy

'There is no lost cause for them': Postecoglou praises Celtic players as late Kyogo strike earns draw at Rangers
News 2 days ago

'There is no lost cause for them': Postecoglou praises Celtic players as late Kyogo strike earns draw at Rangers

By: Gerard Donaghy