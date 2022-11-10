Office of Taoiseach to rotate on 17 December
News

Office of Taoiseach to rotate on 17 December

THE GOVERNMENT has set the date of Saturday 17 December as the day on which Leo Varadkar will take over from Micheál Martin as Taoiseach.

The rotation of the office was agreed when the coalition was formed in June 2020.

The Programme for Government had specified that the changeover date would be 15 December 2022, however this has been pushed by two days to allow Martin to participate in the final EU leaders' summit of the year.

A special sitting of the Dáil will take place on that date, with a winder Cabinet reshuffle also expected.

Martin will become Tánaiste, but it is unclear which portfolio he will take.

Mr Varadkar will leave his Department of Enterprise position, but it is not known who will take that role.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe (Fine Gael) will change places with Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath (Fianna Fáil).

The Green Party ministers are not expected to change from their roles in the reshuffle.

Mr Varadkar had previously served as Taoiseach from June 2017 to February 2020 following there resignation of then-Taoiseach Enda Kenny.

From February 2020 to June 2020 he acted in a caretaker capacity until Mr Martin's appointment.

See More: Leo Varadkar, Micheál Martin, Taoiseach

Related

Government announces ban on evicting tenants this winter
News 3 weeks ago

Government announces ban on evicting tenants this winter

By: Connell McHugh

Ireland set to launch first satellite next year
News 3 weeks ago

Ireland set to launch first satellite next year

By: Connell McHugh

Tánaiste joins thousands at Dublin event to discuss possibility of a united Ireland
News 1 month ago

Tánaiste joins thousands at Dublin event to discuss possibility of a united Ireland

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

NI Secretary denies fake email claiming he is resigning
News 1 hour ago

NI Secretary denies fake email claiming he is resigning

By: Irish Post

Kavanagh selected as SSE Airtricity WNL Player of the Month for October
Sport 1 hour ago

Kavanagh selected as SSE Airtricity WNL Player of the Month for October

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Kerry Condon named as first person to be honoured at 17th annual Oscar Wilde Awards
Entertainment 20 hours ago

Kerry Condon named as first person to be honoured at 17th annual Oscar Wilde Awards

By: Irish Post

MLAs pay to be cut by a third as deadline for Stormont elections extended by six weeks
News 20 hours ago

MLAs pay to be cut by a third as deadline for Stormont elections extended by six weeks

By: Connell McHugh

Chantelle Cameron has called out Ireland's Katie Taylor again
Sport 21 hours ago

Chantelle Cameron has called out Ireland's Katie Taylor again

By: Conor O'Donoghue