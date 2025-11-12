Ombudsman investigates death of woman in traffic incident 'during a garda interaction’ in Co. Cork

FIOSRÚ, the Office of the Police Ombudsman in Ireland, has launched an investigation after a woman died in a traffic incident 'during a garda interaction'.

The incident occurred in Ballyellis in Mallow, Co. Cork at around 6pm on Tuesday.

The woman was pronounced deceased a short time later and her body removed to Cork University Hospital.

Fiosrú revealed today that it had received a referral in relation to the incident from a Garda Superintendent.

"The referral was made following a fatal road incident during a garda interaction in the County Cork Division," added a Fiosrú statement.

"One of Fiosrú's on call team of investigators attended the scene.

"The team have and will continue to engage with the family concerned."

Fiosrú said that as the matter is now under investigation, it is unable to make any further comment.