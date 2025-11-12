Ombudsman investigates death of woman in traffic incident 'during a garda interaction’ in Co. Cork
News

Ombudsman investigates death of woman in traffic incident 'during a garda interaction’ in Co. Cork

FIOSRÚ, the Office of the Police Ombudsman in Ireland, has launched an investigation after a woman died in a traffic incident 'during a garda interaction'.

The incident occurred in Ballyellis in Mallow, Co. Cork at around 6pm on Tuesday.

The woman was pronounced deceased a short time later and her body removed to Cork University Hospital.

Fiosrú revealed today that it had received a referral in relation to the incident from a Garda Superintendent.

"The referral was made following a fatal road incident during a garda interaction in the County Cork Division," added a Fiosrú statement.

"One of Fiosrú's on call team of investigators attended the scene.

"The team have and will continue to engage with the family concerned."

Fiosrú said that as the matter is now under investigation, it is unable to make any further comment.

See More: Cork, Fiosrú

Related
Culture 2 weeks ago

Author Cónal Creedon ‘privileged’ to receive Pride of Cork Award

By: Fiona Audley

News 4 weeks ago

Witness appeal as investigation continues into death of man in Co. Cork

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 month ago

Investigation launched after man's body found in Co. Cork

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
Business 1 day ago

Cybersecurity firm Proofpoint expands Cork operations with new AI innovation centre

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

€2m funding will support fire and rescue services along Irish borderlands

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Education minister survives no-confidence vote over Israel trip

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

Third outbreak of bird flu in Ireland confirmed at turkey farm in Co. Monaghan

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Minister Neale Richmond heads to Brazil for international climate change conference

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Arrest made in operation investigating online fraud worth €804k

By: Fiona Audley