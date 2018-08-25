One dead after road collision in Connacht

A man in his 20s has been found dead following a car crash.

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision at Quay Road, Newport, Co. Mayo.

Shortly after 7am on August 25 a vehicle was discovered in the Newport River on The Quay Road in Newport.

The body of a man in his 20s was recovered from the car.

The victim was taken to Mayo University Hospital where post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The roadway at the scene is closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.