One dead after road collision in Connacht

A man in his 20s has been found dead following a car crash.
Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision at Quay Road, Newport, Co. Mayo.
Shortly after 7am on August 25 a vehicle was discovered in the Newport River on The Quay Road in Newport.
The body of a man in his 20s was recovered from the car.
Advertisement
The victim was taken to Mayo University Hospital where post-mortem examination will be carried out.
The roadway at the scene is closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.