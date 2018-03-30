Paddy Jackson to sue senator over tweet posted after 'not guilty' verdict
News

Paddy Jackson to sue senator over tweet posted after 'not guilty' verdict

Paddy Jackson, left, and senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin (Images: Getty / RollingNews.ie)

PADDY JACKSON, who was found not guilty of rape at Belfast Crown Court this week, is to sue a senator over an alleged defamatory tweet.

The tweet, by labour senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, appeared shortly after Jackson and fellow rugby player Stuart Olding were cleared of rape by a jury.

The tweet has since been taken down.

However solicitors acting for Ulster and Ireland player Jackson revealed they have begun legal action.

A statement from KRW Law said they had no option but to issue a Notice of Intention to sue Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin for defamatory comments made in the immediate aftermath of the jury’s verdict.

Marie Hans, Senior Associate of KRW LAW solicitors, said: “I can confirm we have issued pre-action libel correspondence against a named Senator in the Republic of Ireland.

"The legal action relates to a tweet sent to a number of other persons before it was eventually taken down.”

'Examining every item of social media commentary'

Ms Hans added they will have no hesitation to take the same action if there are similar online comments about Mr Jackson.

She added: “We will not hesitate to repeat similar legal action against anyone, who deliberately or otherwise, sees fit to attack our client.

“We are examining carefully every item of social media commentary which seeks to challenge the integrity of the jury’s full endorsement of our client’s innocence.

“High court proceedings will issue shortly in both Belfast and Dublin.”

Mr O Riordáin was contacted by RTÉ News but made no comment.

The action against the senator comes as the Northern Ireland Attorney General launched an investigation into comments made online by a juror after the verdict.

Meanwhile social media users who named the defendant are being investigated by the PSNI.

