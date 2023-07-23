Pair charged with manslaughter after woman died following attempted robbery

TWO men have been charged with manslaughter in relation to the death of a woman following an attempted robbery at her home in Leeds, West Yorkshire.

Nhi Muoi Wai, 64, was pronounced dead in hospital after she collapsed during the incident at her home in Millside Walk, Morley, on Tuesday, March 28 this year.

The incident has been the subject of an investigation by detectives from West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Samuel Hanrahan, 20, of Oakley Close, Manchester and Jerry Hanrahan, 18, of Cottingley Springs, Gildersome, were both charged in April with attempted robbery in relation to the incident.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, manslaughter charges were added to the indictment for both defendants at Leeds Crown Court on Friday.

Jerry Hanrahan has previously pleaded guilty to the attempted robbery and Samuel Hanrahan entered a guilty plea to that offence today.

No pleas were entered in relation to the manslaughter charges.

The men are next due to appear at court on September 7.