Pair charged with manslaughter after woman died following attempted robbery
News

Pair charged with manslaughter after woman died following attempted robbery

TWO men have been charged with manslaughter in relation to the death of a woman following an attempted robbery at her home in Leeds, West Yorkshire.

Nhi Muoi Wai, 64, was pronounced dead in hospital after she collapsed during the incident at her home in Millside Walk, Morley, on Tuesday, March 28 this year.

The incident has been the subject of an investigation by detectives from West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Samuel Hanrahan, 20, of Oakley Close, Manchester and Jerry Hanrahan, 18, of Cottingley Springs, Gildersome, were both charged in April with attempted robbery in relation to the incident.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, manslaughter charges were added to the indictment for both defendants at Leeds Crown Court on Friday.

Jerry Hanrahan has previously pleaded guilty to the attempted robbery and Samuel Hanrahan entered a guilty plea to that offence today.

No pleas were entered in relation to the manslaughter charges.

The men are next due to appear at court on September 7.

See More: Leeds, West Yorkshire Police

Related

Paedophile jailed over a 'catalogue of abuse' against young girl
News 1 month ago

Paedophile jailed over a 'catalogue of abuse' against young girl

By: Gerard Donaghy

Rugby legend Rob Burrow receives £60k at Christmas lunch organised by Irish businessmen
News 1 year ago

Rugby legend Rob Burrow receives £60k at Christmas lunch organised by Irish businessmen

By: Sheron Boyle

Kieran Creaven: Former RTÉ sports producer who flew to UK for sex with child released from jail after 10 months
News 4 years ago

Kieran Creaven: Former RTÉ sports producer who flew to UK for sex with child released from jail after 10 months

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Shots fired at house while adults and children were sleeping inside
News 2 days ago

Shots fired at house while adults and children were sleeping inside

By: Irish Post

Talks fail to restore power-sharing in Northern Ireland before summer recess
News 2 days ago

Talks fail to restore power-sharing in Northern Ireland before summer recess

By: Fiona Audley

Siobhán McSweeney confirms Cork charity will benefit from raffle of her Bafta dress
News 2 days ago

Siobhán McSweeney confirms Cork charity will benefit from raffle of her Bafta dress

By: Fiona Audley

Family asks for ‘prayers’ as young Irish boy gets matched with bone marrow donor
News 2 days ago

Family asks for ‘prayers’ as young Irish boy gets matched with bone marrow donor

By: Fiona Audley

Witness appeal after driver leaves scene of fatal collision on Irish road
News 2 days ago

Witness appeal after driver leaves scene of fatal collision on Irish road

By: Fiona Audley