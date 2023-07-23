Pair jailed over attempt to claim dead man's pension at post office

TWO men have been jailed after attempting to claim a dead man's pension at a post office in Co. Carlow.

Declan Haughney, 41, was sentenced to two years while Gareth Coakley, 37, was jailed for 18 months after pleading guilty to attempted deception.

The pair tried to withdraw the pension of Peader Doyle at the Post Office in Hosey's shop in Carlow town in January 2022.

Haughney had earlier tried to claim the pension but when told Mr Doyle had to be present, the two men returned with the 66-year-old.

RTÉ News reports that the two men then abandoned Mr Doyle in the post office, where he was declared dead by paramedics 40 minutes later.

The judge said that it was not possible to determine a precise time of death for Mr Doyle, but that both men were guilty of attempted deception.