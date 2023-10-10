Passenger charged after €720k worth of drugs found at Dublin Airport
News

Passenger charged after €720k worth of drugs found at Dublin Airport

The drugs seized at Dublin Airport by Revenue officers

A MAN has been charged after cannabis worth €720,000 was found in baggage at Dublin Airport.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested yesterday after disembarking a flight from New York.

He was subsequently charged and was due to appear at Dublin’s Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

The 36kg of herbal cannabis was discovered by Revenue officers as a result of “risk profiling” they said in a statement.

The drugs seized at Dublin Airport by Revenue officers

“This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs,” they added.

“If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.”

See More: Cannabis, Dublin Airport, New York

Related

Arrest made after cannabis worth £1.7m seized from lorry in Northern Ireland
News 6 hours ago

Arrest made after cannabis worth £1.7m seized from lorry in Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Cannabis worth £585k found hidden in lorry at Belfast port
News 2 months ago

Cannabis worth £585k found hidden in lorry at Belfast port

By: Fiona Audley

Man jailed after tents full of cannabis plants found in his home
News 2 months ago

Man jailed after tents full of cannabis plants found in his home

By: Irish Post

Latest

Rachel Tucker releases new album while making Sunset Boulevard debut
Entertainment 8 hours ago

Rachel Tucker releases new album while making Sunset Boulevard debut

By: Fiona Audley

Man who died after car entered lake in Co. Mayo is named locally
News 1 day ago

Man who died after car entered lake in Co. Mayo is named locally

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Beggars belief': PSNI chief's anger after 17 officers assaulted in 24-hour period this weekend
News 1 day ago

'Beggars belief': PSNI chief's anger after 17 officers assaulted in 24-hour period this weekend

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Unrepentent sex offender' jailed for grooming and sexually assaulting 11-year-old boy he met online
News 1 day ago

'Unrepentent sex offender' jailed for grooming and sexually assaulting 11-year-old boy he met online

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man sentenced to life for murder of partner Marlene Doyle in 'vicious and savage attack'
News 2 days ago

Man sentenced to life for murder of partner Marlene Doyle in 'vicious and savage attack'

By: Gerard Donaghy