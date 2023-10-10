Passenger charged after €720k worth of drugs found at Dublin Airport

A MAN has been charged after cannabis worth €720,000 was found in baggage at Dublin Airport.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested yesterday after disembarking a flight from New York.

He was subsequently charged and was due to appear at Dublin’s Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

The 36kg of herbal cannabis was discovered by Revenue officers as a result of “risk profiling” they said in a statement.

“This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs,” they added.

“If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.”