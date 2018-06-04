Father of four killed in Cork pub to be buried on Tuesday
A 36-year-old father of four who was killed following a fight that broke out in a pub in County Cork is to be buried this week.

Patrick 'Ginty' O'Donnell was in Willie Andies Pub in New Market Square, Mitchelstown, when he was allegedly attacked on Friday night at 11 pm.

The authorities were called to the scene of the incident to attend to Mr O'Donnell but doctors declared him dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination was carried out at Cork University Hospital that indicated he died as a result of the assault.

A 27-year-old man appeared at a special sitting in Mallow District Court on Sunday for the charge of murder and has since been remanded in custody.

The body of the deceased will be reposed at Martin Neligan & Sons Funeral Home in Fermoy on Monday evening from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

A requiem Mass will be held at 12 pm on Tuesday followed by a burial at St. Dominic's Cemetary in Glanworth.

