Father of four killed in Cork pub to be buried on Tuesday

A 36-year-old father of four who was killed following a fight that broke out in a pub in County Cork is to be buried this week.

Patrick 'Ginty' O'Donnell was in Willie Andies Pub in New Market Square, Mitchelstown, when he was allegedly attacked on Friday night at 11 pm.

The authorities were called to the scene of the incident to attend to Mr O'Donnell but doctors declared him dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination was carried out at Cork University Hospital that indicated he died as a result of the assault.

A 27-year-old man appeared at a special sitting in Mallow District Court on Sunday for the charge of murder and has since been remanded in custody.

A man in his 20s is due to appear at a special sitting of Mallow

District Court

of Patrick (Paddy) O'Donnell in Mitchelstown, Co. Cork on June 1st 2018.

27-year old Michael Dineen with an address at 3 Ard Mhuileann, Ballinwillan, Mitchelstown, County Cork, has been before a special district court sitting in Mallow charged with the murder of Patrick "Paddy" O'Donnell in Mitchelstown on Friday night.

The body of the deceased will be reposed at Martin Neligan & Sons Funeral Home in Fermoy on Monday evening from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

Residents in Mitchelstown, Co Cork, react to the death of local man Paddy O’Donnell last night pic.twitter.com/CLJe08VxkZ — RTÉ News (@rtenews) June 2, 2018

A requiem Mass will be held at 12 pm on Tuesday followed by a burial at St. Dominic's Cemetary in Glanworth.

