Pay rise for PSNI officers approved by Northern Ireland’s Justice Minister Naomi Long

JUSTICE Minister Naomi Long has approved a seven per cent pay rise for PSNI officers.

Announcing the increase, the Minister said it was “in recognition of the vital work that they do”.

“Police Officers play a crucial role in our society in upholding justice and safeguarding our communities and for that I thank them,” Ms Long said this week.

“The financial challenges faced by all NICS Departments are well documented however public sector pay has been a priority for me and my Executive colleagues,” she explained.

"This award acknowledges the significant public service that police officers deliver and we continue to work towards pay settlements for other staff groups.”

PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher has welcomed the pay award.

He added that since he took up position at the head of the Northern Irish police force in 2023, he had made it his mission to secure better pay for his officer.

“Since taking up post in November last year, I have been relentless in making sure that my voice has been heard to ensure our officers get the seven per cent pay award that they deserve,” he said.

“The Service Executive Team and I have been working closely with colleagues in the Department of Justice and the Department of Finance and I welcome today’s announcement,” he added.

“I want to reassure police staff colleagues that I am also fully committed to ensure that they get their pay award and that I will continue to work to secure that outcome.”

