Pensioner killed in collision on Irish road
News

A MAN has died after the car he was driving was involved in a collision in Kilkenny.

The incident happened at 9.30am yesterday morning (September 30) in Smithstown, Mullinavat, Gardaí confirmed in a statement.

“The single vehicle collision, involving a car, occurred at approximately 9.30am on the R448,” they said.

“The driver of the car, a man aged in his 70s, was fatally injured.

“The local coroner has been notified, and arrangements will now be made for a post-mortem examination.”

Officers have urged anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 030 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

