Picture released of ‘tragic’ Boxing Day murder victim Michael Murphy

POLICE have released an image of murder victim Michael Murphy as they continue to appeal for information about the Boxing Day attack.

The 49-year-old was stabbed in the early hours of the morning on December 26.

Police believe an argument involving around ten people took place prior to the attack, which happened at 3.10am in Hackney’s Cranwood Street.

When they arrived, they found Mr Murphy with stab wounds which he later died from.

“We are continuing to piece together the events that led to Michael sustaining his injuries and would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything in the Cranwood Street area on Boxing Day morning to come forward,” Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said today.

“Our initial enquiries have confirmed they was an argument in the street in the moments prior to Michael being stabbed involving a group of up to ten people which local residents may have heard,” he added.

“Work is ongoing to identify those involved and I would ask anyone who can help us to do this to get in touch.”

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, who is responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, reiterated the call for those with information about Mr Murphy’s “tragic” death to come forward.

“Our thoughts are with Michael’s family at this unimaginably difficult time,” he said.

“That this tragedy occurred over the Christmas period will be shocking to many and I reiterate DCI Allen’s appeal for witnesses who were in the area to come forward.”

He added: “Specialist detectives, supported by local officers from Hackney, have been at the scene since this incident carrying out vital evidence-gathering work.

“Their presence has caused disruption to residents in the area and I would like to thank everyone for their patience and support while this work is carried out.

“Local officers will continue to patrol in around the area; if you have concerns please speak to them or contact your local Safer Neighbourhoods Team.”

Four people – two men aged 49 and 42 and two women aged 35 and 44 – who were arrested on suspicion of murder have since been released with no further action.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD669/26Dec. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.