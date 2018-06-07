Picture This win Best Irish Album at The Irish Post Music Awards

KILDARE DUO Picture This have won the award for Best Irish Album for their self-titled debut at this evening's Irish Post Music Awards.

Formed in Athy just three years ago, the band consists of childhood friends Ryan Hennessy (vocals) and Jimmy Rainsford (drums).

The pair grew up and attended the same secondary school together but only chose to record music in October 2015.

That very month, Ryan recorded a sample of the song Take My Hand on his iPhone, which he and Jimmy later recorded in studio and released to wild success.

The song's video was uploaded to Facebook and YouTube and has amassed over 1.2 million views across both platforms so far.

The duo's debut gig was originally to be played in the Grand Social venue in Dublin, which they sold out in under 30 minutes. To meet the demand, the gig was moved to The Academy - which has a capacity of 850 people.

The band became the first act in history to sell out the venue for their debut gig.

Picture This released their eponymous debut album in August last year, which debuted at #1 on the Irish Albums Chart and spawned the hit singles Never Change and Addicted To You.

It's fair to say Ryan and Jimmy have had a whirlwind couple of years and their award is massively deserved. Congratulations!