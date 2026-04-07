Young man dies following Easter Sunday collision in Co. Antrim

A YOUNG man who was seriously injured in a collision in Co. Antrim on Easter Sunday has died in hospital.

The man, who was 20 years old, was involved in the single vehicle incident on the Castlecat Road in Dervock in the early hours of Sunday, April 5.

“Police received a report of a collision involving a grey BMW shortly before one am,” Detective Inspector Stewart from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said.

“Officers attended alongside emergency partners, and the male driver, who was aged 20 and from the Crossgar area, was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, where he sadly passed away,” he added.

“The Castlecat Road, which was closed overnight as detectives conducted enquiries, has now reopened to motorists.”

The police force has urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have digital footage which could assist with our investigation, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 76 of 05/04/26,” Det Insp Stewart said.

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