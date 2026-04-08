Victim named as Finbar Sullivan as Primrose Hill murder probe is stepped up

Police have named the young man who died following a stabbing in Primrose Hill as detectives continue a murder investigation. Finbar Sullivan, 21, was fatally injured after a fight at the park’s viewpoint on Tuesday evening, April 7. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Emergency services were called shortly before 6.45pm. Despite efforts by paramedics, Mr Sullivan died at the scene.

A second man, believed to be in his 20s, was found nearby on Regent’s Park Road with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital, where his injuries have been confirmed as not life-threatening.

Detectives say they are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry, including reviewing CCTV, gathering forensic evidence and speaking to witnesses.

Detective Inspector Andy Griffin, who is leading the investigation, said: “Finbar’s family have suffered a devastating loss and our thoughts are with them as they navigate this very challenging time.

“Our investigation is progressing at pace and we are following several lines of inquiry. This incident occurred in a busy, public park and there may be many witnesses who can help us piece together what happened.”

Police have also urged anyone with footage or information — including material shared on social media — to come forward.

Chief Superintendent Jason Stewart said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts remain with Finbar’s family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

“I want to reassure local residents that there will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference CAD 6448/07Apr, or to report anonymously via Crimestoppers.