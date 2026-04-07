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Witness appeal following attempted ATM robbery
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Witness appeal following attempted ATM robbery

POLICE have appealed for witnesses to come forward after thieves attempted to steal cash from an ATM in Co. Antrim.

The incident happened in Carrickfergus in the early hours of this morning, the PSNI confirmed today.

“We received a report at around 12.10am this morning, Tuesday, 7th April that an attempt had been made to gain access to a machine in a forecourt in the Middle Road area,” the PSNI’s Detective Inspector Lenaghan said in a statement issued this afternoon.

Damage was done to the ATM but nothing was taken, the police force has confirmed.

Detectives are urging anyone with information to come forward.

“An investigation is underway and anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the Middle Road area in the early hours of Tuesday morning, or who may have CCTV, dash-cam or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 10 of 07/04/26,” Det Insp Lenaghan said.

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See More: Antrim, Atm, Carrickfergus

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