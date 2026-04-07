Taoiseach pays tribute following death of former minister Seán Barrett

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has paid tribute to former government minister Seán Barrett following his death aged 81.

The Dublin native was a Fine Gael politician who was elected TD for the Dún Laoghaire constituency from 1981 to 2002 and again from 2007 to 2020.

His lengthy political career saw him serve as Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil from 2011 to 2016, prior to which he was Chief Government Whip from 1982 to 1986 and from 1994 to 1995.

He was Minister for Defence and Minister for the Marine from 1995 to 1997.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Seán Barrett,” the Taoiseach said in a statement issued last night after his death was confirmed.

“Seán gave distinguished service to the State - as Chief Whip, as Ceann Comhairle, and as a minister,” Mr Martin said.

“He believed passionately in parliamentary democracy,” he explained.

“He was a very fair Ceann Comhairle and a competent, capable minister. He was a thorough gentleman. I enjoyed his company in Dáil Éireann - we always got on well.”

President Catherine Connolly has also paid tribute in a statement made today.

“In a career of dedicated public service, Seán served as a County Councillor, Minister of State, Government Chief Whip, Minister and Ceann Comhairle and was deeply respected by his constituents in Dún Laoghaire,” she said.

“The launch of Oireachtas TV during Seán’s term as Ceann Comhairle was particularly noteworthy, extending as it did access to the proceedings of the Oireachtas to the public on a daily basis,” she added.

Mr Barrett leaves behind his wife Sheila and their children. Funeral details have yet to be confirmed.

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