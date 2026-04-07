Man dies and woman injured in Co. Louth collision

A MAN has died following a collision in Co. Louth last night.

The two-vehicle incident happened on the N53 at Rassan in Dundalk at around 10.15pm.

The driver of one vehicle, a man aged in his late 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to Louth County Hospital, where a post-mortem is due to take place.

A woman in her 20s, who was travelling in the second car, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí have urged anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

“Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time are also asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí," they said in a statement.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact Dundalk Garda Station on (042) 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station."

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