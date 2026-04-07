Irish Post Shop
Man dies and woman injured in Co. Louth collision
News

Man dies and woman injured in Co. Louth collision

A MAN has died following a collision in Co. Louth last night.

The two-vehicle incident happened on the N53 at Rassan in Dundalk at around 10.15pm.

The driver of one vehicle, a man aged in his late 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman is being treated in Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda for injuries sustained in the collision

His body was taken to Louth County Hospital, where a post-mortem is due to take place.

A woman in her 20s, who was travelling in the second car, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí have urged anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

“Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time are also asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí," they said in a statement.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact Dundalk Garda Station on (042) 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station."

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Dundalk, Louth

Related
News 2 months ago

Delight as Dundalk's St Patrick's Day parade to go ahead after earlier cancellation announcement

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 4 months ago

Funeral details announced for four of the five young people who died in Co. Louth collision as gardaí issue update

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 4 months ago

Gardaí release details of five young people who died in Co. Louth collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
Travel 2 days ago

Secrets of the Indian Himalayas

By: Marilyn Jones

Sport 2 days ago

Irish Olympic 1500m gold medallist Ronnie Delany dies aged 91

By: Irish Post

Comment 2 days ago

Reconciliation is admirable but not uncomplicated

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Comment 3 days ago

All the lonely people — in the land of a hundred thousand welcomes

By: Joe Horgan

Entertainment 3 days ago

Adam Clayton fronts new film on Ireland’s showband era

By: Irish Post

Entertainment 3 days ago

Hazel O’Connor exhibition celebrates remarkable life and resilience

By: Irish Post