Woman seriously injured in bus collision in Dublin

A WOMAN is in hospital being treated for serious injuries after being involved in a collision with a bus in Dublin.

The incident happened at around 10am yesterday morning (April 6), Gardaí confirmed as they issued a public appeal for witnesses to come forward.

The collision at Terenure Cross in Terenure involved a pedestrian and a bus, Gardaí added.

The woman, who is aged in her 40s, was taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment of “serious injuries”, the police force has confirmed.

No other injuries were reported in the incident and the area was closed overnight to allow a technical examination of the scene to be carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward,” a spokesperson for the police force said in a statement issued last night.

“Road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage and were travelling in the area between 10am and 10.30am on Monday 6th April 2026 are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.”

They added: “Anyone with information is asked to contact Terenure Garda Station on (01) 666 6400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”