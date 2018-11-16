PIERCE Brosnan looked understandably emotional this week as he returned to survey his Malibu home after it was damaged by the devastating wildfires in California.

The 65-year-old visibly grimaced as he stepped out of a Land Rover alongside wife Keely Shaye Smith – who was wearing a precautionary respirator mask – to view their multi-million dollar home after they were evacuated last weekend.

The Woolsey Fire that destroyed nearby homes of the likes of Gerard Butler and Miley Cyrus is just one of five main blazes which have ripped through the Golden State this month, and remained burning as of Friday morning.

After surveying the damage to his own property, 007 star Brosnan appeared in front of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to ask for aid to be provided to areas swept by the wildfires.

"For over 35 years, I have witnessed many fires in my community and experienced the devastation of those fires up close and personal – but none as catastrophic as the events that have taken place in our community these past five days," he said.

"The lives of many families, friends and neighbors have been turned to ash. Many cannot be with us today because they are fighting to protect their property and homes and they simply cannot get out as they fight to survive without water, electricity, food, gas and, in some cases, shelter.

"We have watched as our firefighters and police force have battled with overwhelming courage of heart and conviction to save our homes and our lives in conditions that have tested their resolve to the limits".

Brosnan added: "We call on you this day, we beseech you to do everything in your power to save our community.

"My wife and I are here today speaking on behalf of our friends, mothers, children to give a voice to their pain."

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin also spoke at the meeting, saying: "I’m here just to reassure everybody that we as a community are going to do our utmost to help ourselves.

"But there is sometimes an image of Malibu that people like me are more than other people, and there’s a lot of people who need help from outside from you," Martin told the board.

The wildfires this month are officially the worst in California's history – with at least 80 confirmed dead and 631 missing, over 1.6 million acres of land destroyed and more than $3 billion worth of damage caused.

Some northern parts of the state could see precipitation as early as this weekend and it is hoped the rainfall could provide much-needed moisture for the fire-stricken region.