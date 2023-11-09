Police appeal after stolen car used in second burglary in same morning
The car was stolen from a property on Killyliss Road

POLICE are appealing for information over two early morning burglaries which they believe may be connected.

At around 7.40am yesterday morning (November 8) a car was stolen from outside a house in Fintona, Co. Tyrone.

A silver Mazda CX5, was stolen from outside the property in Killyliss Road, the PSNI confirmed today.

Police believe the car was used in a second burglary which occurred in the Fivemiletown area later that same morning.

In that incident a quad and a trailer were stolen from a property in the Clabby Road area.

The car was later found damaged and abandoned in a field in the Brookeborough area.

“It was reported shortly before 7.40am on Wednesday, November 8 that a car, a silver Mazda CX5, had been stolen from outside a house in the Killyliss Road area of Fintona,” the PSNI’s Sergeant Sproule said.

“A shed located beside the property was also entered and a strimmer was stolen from it,“ he explained.

“Officers later received a report shortly after 5.30pm that the stolen car had been abandoned in a field in the Brookeborough area. Extensive damage had been caused to it.”

Sgt Sproule added: “As part of our ongoing enquiries we believe the stolen car was involved in a second burglary in the Fivemiletown area during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“During this report a quad and trailer were stolen from an outbuilding at an address on the Clabby Road. Damage was also caused to a gate.”

The police have urged anyone with information relating to these incidents to come forward.

“Enquiries are continuing into both of these reports,” they state.

“Police would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in both the Killyliss Road and Clabby Road areas during the early hours of Wednesday, November 8 to contact officers on 101 quoting 912 08/11/23 and 190 08/11/23.”

