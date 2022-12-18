Police in Belfast claim gunmen behind Sean Fox murder are same pair who killed Mark Hill

POLICE in Belfast investigating the murder of Sean Fox in October believe the killers were the same men who fatally shot Mark Hall a year ago.

Mr Fox, 42, was shot multiple times by two men at the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club in West Belfast at 2.25pm on Sunday, October 2.

The killers are believed to be the same men who shot Mr Hall at his mother's home one year ago today.

"I can confirm that detectives are now formally linking the horrifically violent murders of Mark Hall and Sean Fox," said Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan, Head of the PSNI's Major Investigation Team.

"Following careful examination of CCTV footage seized, we believe the murders were carried out by the same two gunmen."

Detectives have also released new information about the murder of Mr Fox as they bid to track down the killers.

'Like terrorists'

Father-of-two Mr Fox was gunned down in front of his friends at the busy social club on a Sunday afternoon, where horrified customers had gathered to watch football.

At one point, both masked gunmen stood over Mr Fox, shooting him, as he collapsed to the floor.

Mr Hall was at his mother's home in Rodney Drive in Belfast on Saturday, December 18, 2021 when two gunmen tried to force their way into the house.

His sister fought with them to prevent them entering, however one of the men fired shots through a window into the front room of the house, where Mr Hall was sitting with his mother.

He was shot five times and later died, while one of the gunmen fired at Mr Hall's sister as they fled.

DS Corrigan said the murders were carried out by 'an organised group of criminals who operate like terrorists and who may be, or have been, members of terrorist organisations'.

The killings, he added, 'bear all the hallmarks of dissident republican killings'.

New information

The PSNI has revealed new information about the killing of Mr Fox.

The gunmen travelled to and from the scene on bicycles through the areas of Glen Road, Dungloe Crescent, Glenveigh, Gweedore Gardens and Carigart Avenue between 2.20pm and 2.30pm.

One gunman was riding a light grey or silver generic, low-spec model mountain bike with a plastic bag over the seat.

He was wearing a light grey hoodie with three distinctive orange lines down the arms, dark grey bottoms, dark footwear and gloves and had a cap on under his hoodie.

He was carrying a dark black holdall, which is believed to have contained the guns.

The second gunman was riding a racer bike with a distinctive rear point to the saddle which appears to be a Fizik Arione, or a copy of this model.

It had a white handlebar, white handlebar stem, pink handlebar tape and white tyres.

He was wearing a blue hoodie, dark-coloured bottoms and footwear and light grey gloves.

'Family heartbroken'

Meanwhile, Mr Hall's killers arrived in St James's Crescent in a silver-coloured Skoda Superb taxi, registration GM16 YCA, just before 4.30pm on Saturday, December 18.

The taxi has never been recovered.

The gunmen went into alleyways behind the terraced houses and emerged in Rodney Parade.

After the shooting, they ran from Rodney Parade into St James's Crescent and across Donegal Road, along a walkway behind the Park Centre and emerged on the Falls Road near the Beechmount area.

"This was a planned and violent attack, which took place in a busy, residential area," said Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness, as he appealed for information on the first anniversary of Mr Hall's murder.

"It happened one week before Christmas — a time when people would have been out and about, preparing for the holiday season.

"It's left a bereft and heartbroken family, whose world has been turned upside down."

Reward

DC Corrigan said the gunmen had 'an in-depth knowledge of these areas in West Belfast'.

"Ultimately we need the community to work with us and come forward to tell police what they know about the people who carry out these heinous murders," he added.

Anyone with any information about either murder is asked to contact police on 101.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crmestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The latter has offered two rewards of up to £20,000 for anonymous information it receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murders of Mr Fox and Mr Hall.