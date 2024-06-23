Police investigate Newry burglary and subsequent hit-and-run that left woman in hospital
Police investigate Newry burglary and subsequent hit-and-run that left woman in hospital

POLICE are investigating the theft of a car during a burglary in Newry this morning and a subsequent hit-and-run road traffic collision that left a woman in hospital.

Detectives initially received a report that a white BMW X5 had been stolen from outside a house in the Dublin Road area of Cloghoge.

The homeowner found the front door of their house open shortly before 10am, with the car keys, vehicle and other items missing.

It is believed the burglary occurred shortly before 7.30am.

"We then received a report that two women were struck by a white BMW X5 in the Martins Lane area of Newry at around 8.25am," said Detective Sergeant Lewis of the PSNI.

"The vehicle then made off and one of the women, aged in her 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries.

"Officers remain at the scene of the road traffic collision, conducting enquiries."

Police have urged anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the Dublin Road area of Cloghoge at around 7am this morning to contact them.

Anyone who witnessed the road traffic collision in the Martins Lane area or saw a white BMW X5 acting suspiciously in the Newry area is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 489 of June 23.

