Police investigate suspected ‘sectarian hate crimes’ after vehicles damaged in Belfast

AN investigation is underway after a number of vehicles were damaged in suspected ‘sectarian hate crimes’.

The PSNI were called to South Belfast at around 11.45am on December 29 where four damaged vehicles had been found in the Maryville Park area.

A further vehicle was found damaged in the Mowhan Street area, the police force confirmed.

“Shortly after 11:45am on Sunday 29th December, it was reported to police that four vehicles parked overnight at the Maryville Park area were damaged,” the PSNI’s Inspector Green said.

“A further report was received by police of a vehicle parked in the Mowhan Street area, which was also damaged sometime between midnight and around 1:30pm on Sunday 29th December,” he added.

“Enquiries are continuing but at this stage, police are investigating a potential link between these reports, which are also being treated as sectarian motivated hate crimes.”

The PSNI has urged anyone with information to contact them.

“Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to these incidents, or who may have witnessed anything suspicious in either locations that may be able to assist with their enquiries, please contact 101, quoting reference number 538 29/12/24,” they said.