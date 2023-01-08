Police investigating Natalie McNally murder to revisit crime scene as car is seized

POLICE investigating the murder of Natalie McNally in Co. Armagh have revealed they have seized a car.

The development comes as detectives prepare to revisit the scene of Ms McNally's death.

The 32-year-old, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was stabbed to death at her home in Silverwood Green in Lurgan on Sunday, December 18.

On Saturday, police carried out house-to-house enquiries in the Lisburn area in relation to the Ms McNally's murder.

They later seized a car from an address in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area.

The vehicle has been taken away for further examination.

Family's world 'turned upside down'

Ahead of revisiting the crime scene on Sunday, Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said the murder had caused 'unimaginable heartache'.

"We will be speaking with motorists and pedestrians in a determined attempt to jog memories," he said.

"This is just one part of an extensive investigation, in which we've already carried out hundreds of house-to-house enquiries and seized over 3,000 hours of CCTV footage.

"The deaths of Natalie and her unborn baby have left unimaginable heartache to a loving family, whose world has been turned upside down.

"Amidst their pain, Natalie's devoted family have, somehow, found the strength to appeal publicly for anyone with information to do the right thing and speak up.

"And, likewise, we remain absolutely steadfast in our determination to bring the killer to justice."

CCTV lead

Investigators are still working to identify a man captured on CCTV entering Silverwood Green at 8.52pm on the night of Ms McNally's murder before leaving at 930pm.

Earlier this week, DCI McGuinness said the PSNI's main line of enquiry is that McMcNally was killed by someone she knew and was comfortable allowing into her home.

"Please remember, this was the night of Sunday 18 December — that's the same day as the World Cup Final," he added.

"I'm asking you to cast your mind back to that Sunday.

"If you witnessed anything untoward — no matter how insignificant it may seem — or if you have captured dash cam or CCTV footage, please get in touch."

The independent charity Crimestoppers has offered a reward of up to £20,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Ms McNally's murder.

They can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.