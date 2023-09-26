Police issue public appeal after cars and low-loader stolen

POLICE have appealed for the public’s help after multiple cars and a low-loader were stolen in a spate of burglaries in Co. Derry.

On September 15 it was reported that five cars had been stolen from a shed at a property in Corgary Road, although police believe the vehicles may have been stolen between September 6 and 8.

A low-loader was later reported to have been stolen from the same yard sometime between September 15 and 16, while further police investigation revealed two more vehicles had been stolen from another property on the same road.

Making a direct appeal to the public this week, Detective Sergeant Ballentine, from the PSNI’s CID unit, said: "To date, we have carried out extensive enquiries as part of the investigation, and we have some specific appeals we want to make to the public.

“The removal of all of these vehicles would have required a trailer of some type.

“At this time, enquiries lead us to believe the vehicles were taken at different times.”

He added: “We know this is a rural area with lots of farming activity.

“To anyone who lives in the area, or farms in the area, we're keen to hear from you if you think you saw anything suspicious in recent weeks.

“Did you see any unfamiliar vehicles, perhaps towing a trailer, or see unusual activity at odd times?

"We're also keen to hear from anyone who has been offered a vehicle, or vehicles for sale, similar to those reported stolen, in suspicious circumstances, possibly to sell on for scrap?”

The vehicles stolen include a blue Vauxhall Astra; a Vauxhall Vectra and a blue MG BGT Sport, the PSNI have confirmed.

The force has also encouraged members of the public to be vigilant about the security of their properties to avoid falling victim to crime.

Det Serg Ballentine said: "If possible keep any equipment out of sight and kept in a secure shed, with locks and chains to ensure they are secure.

“If you notice something which doesn't look right, or are aware of machinery or equipment being moved at odd times, phone police on the 101 number as soon as possible. Do not leave it until it’s too late.”