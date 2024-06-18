Police name pensioner found dead in Armagh as murder probe launched
News

Police name pensioner found dead in Armagh as murder probe launched

A MURDER investigation has been launched after a 74-year-old man was found dead at a property in Co. Armagh.

Michael McConville’s body was found at a house in the Annaghmare Road area on the evening of June 15.

“Officers responded to a report of the death of a man in a property shortly after 7pm,” Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly, from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team, said.

“Sadly, the man, whom we can now name as Michael McConville, was pronounced dead at the scene,” he confirmed.

“He was located in a bathroom with serious head injuries – believed to have been caused by a weapon.”

Det Chf Insp Kelly added: “My thoughts, and that of my team, are with Mr McConville’s family and friends at this sad and also distressing time.”

The PSNI have urged anyone with information to contact them.

“A murder investigation is currently underway and a man, aged 67, arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody as enquiries continue,” Det Chf Insp Kelly said.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have information that could assist our investigation to contact detectives on 101.

“If you noticed, or heard, anything untoward in the Annaghmare Road area between Friday evening, 14th June and Saturday, June 16 please get in touch quoting reference number 1435 15/06/24.”

