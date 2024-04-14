Police officers and member of the public hospitalised following Newry collision

TWO police officers and a member of the public have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Newry.

The incident occurred in the Fathom Road area shortly before 7.30pm on Saturday and involved a police car that was responding to a separate incident.

The injuries suffered by those involved are not believed to be life-threatening, however, the PSNI has said that it is conducting an investigation into what happened.

"Shortly before 7.30pm, a police vehicle which was responding to a separate incident collided with another vehicle in the Fathom Road area," said Inspector Porter of the PSNI.

"Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and initial first aid was provided at the scene.

"Everyone was transported to hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

"I wish both our police officers and member of the public a speedy and full recovery from their injuries.

"Our investigation is now underway to establish exactly what happened."

Police have appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who may have dash-cam footage, to contact investigators on 101, quoting reference number 1581 of April 13.