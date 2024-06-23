Police say no criminal offences committed as they name baby killed by pet dog
Police say no criminal offences committed as they name baby killed by pet dog

Elle Doherty died after being bit by the dog (Image: via West Midlands Police)

POLICE investigating the death of a baby girl who died after being bitten by a pet dog have said no criminal offences were committed.

The infant, named by police on Friday as seven-month-old Elle Doherty, sustained serious head injuries after being bitten by the family's Malinois Belgian Shepherd at a property in Coventry, West Midlands last week.

Elle was rushed to hospital but died a short time later, while the dog was subsequently put down.

"Following a detailed investigation into the circumstances of the death of a baby who tragically died after being bitten by a pet dog at a home in Coventry, detectives are now satisfied that there have been no criminal offences," said a spokesperson for West Midlands Police.

Police were called to the home at Shorncliffe Road at around 3pm last Sunday, June 16.

Elle was rushed to hospital but sadly passed away (Image: via West Midlands POlice)

Two ambulances, a specialist paramedic, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were also despatched.

At the property, they discovered Elle with serious injuries to her head after being bitten by the family's dog inside the home.

"Elle received treatment at the scene by paramedics before being rushed to hospital for further treatment," added the spokesperson.

"Tragically, she died a short time later. Our thoughts remain with her family at this devastating time.

"The pet dog, registered as a Belgian Malinois, was removed from the home on Sunday and humanely destroyed.

"We have updated Elle's family, and a file is now being prepared for the Coroner.

"Our thoughts remain with the family at this tragic time, and they have now asked to be left to grieve in private."

