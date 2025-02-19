Police warn over suspected 'cowboy builders' travelling in van with Irish registration plates
News

Police warn over suspected 'cowboy builders' travelling in van with Irish registration plates

Police are appealing for information about the builders and their vehicle to be able to identify them (Images: North Yorkshire Police)

POLICE in North Yorkshire in England have issued a warning over suspected 'cowboy builders', who are believed to be travelling in a van with Irish registration plates.

The builders have reportedly been cold calling at houses in the Ryedale area, specifically in Amotherby, offering their services.

However, police have warned that customers are being charged for additional work that was not agreed upon.

"As with similar schemes and scams, they are quoting large sums of money for specific works but then complete more work without consulting the customer," said a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police.

"They then expect to be paid for the unwanted work.

The man pictured was in the vehicle that can be seen in the background (Images: North Yorkshire Police)

"This has occurred on Cherry Tree Walk in Amotherby over the weekend and into Monday (February 15-17, 2025), all during daylight hours.

"We're appealing for information about the builders and their vehicle to be able to identify them.

"It is believed there are another two men involved.

"The man pictured was in the vehicle that can be seen in the background, described as a grey/blue van with Irish number plates."

Anyone with information that could help the investigation or who can identify the man pictured is asked to email [email protected]

See More: Cowboy Builders, Yorkshire

Related

Two arrested after gardaí in Dublin seize more than €1m in drugs and cash
News 3 minutes ago

Two arrested after gardaí in Dublin seize more than €1m in drugs and cash

By: Gerard Donaghy

Drug dealer who hid cocaine in bag of children's building blocks is jailed for 16 years
News 20 minutes ago

Drug dealer who hid cocaine in bag of children's building blocks is jailed for 16 years

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Monstrous crimes': Man jailed for 15 years for raping, assaulting and controlling woman
News 47 minutes ago

'Monstrous crimes': Man jailed for 15 years for raping, assaulting and controlling woman

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Funeral details confirmed following death of former TD Dan Wallace
News 22 hours ago

Funeral details confirmed following death of former TD Dan Wallace

By: Fiona Audley

Leading London tech firm expands into Northern Ireland
Business 23 hours ago

Leading London tech firm expands into Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Man and woman hospitalised after home set alight overnight
News 1 day ago

Man and woman hospitalised after home set alight overnight

By: Fiona Audley

Long-standing Irish community organisation gets a ‘place to call home’
News 1 day ago

Long-standing Irish community organisation gets a ‘place to call home’

By: Fiona Audley

Funfair firm and engineer sentenced after faulty ride injured passengers
News 1 day ago

Funfair firm and engineer sentenced after faulty ride injured passengers

By: Fiona Audley

City-wide treasure hunt will kick off St Patrick’s festivities in Dublin
News 1 day ago

City-wide treasure hunt will kick off St Patrick’s festivities in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley