Police warn over suspected 'cowboy builders' travelling in van with Irish registration plates

POLICE in North Yorkshire in England have issued a warning over suspected 'cowboy builders', who are believed to be travelling in a van with Irish registration plates.

The builders have reportedly been cold calling at houses in the Ryedale area, specifically in Amotherby, offering their services.

However, police have warned that customers are being charged for additional work that was not agreed upon.

"As with similar schemes and scams, they are quoting large sums of money for specific works but then complete more work without consulting the customer," said a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police.

"They then expect to be paid for the unwanted work.

"This has occurred on Cherry Tree Walk in Amotherby over the weekend and into Monday (February 15-17, 2025), all during daylight hours.

"We're appealing for information about the builders and their vehicle to be able to identify them.

"It is believed there are another two men involved.

"The man pictured was in the vehicle that can be seen in the background, described as a grey/blue van with Irish number plates."

Anyone with information that could help the investigation or who can identify the man pictured is asked to email [email protected]