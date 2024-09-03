Pontins issues formal apology to Irish Travellers over discrimination at sites across UK

THE Pontins holiday company has issued a formal apology to the Irish Traveller community for discriminating against them at its holiday parks across Britain.

An investigation by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) into discriminatory practices in place at Pontins, revealed a list of ‘undesirable guests’ in operation from 2013-2018, featuring 40 Irish names, who were barred from booking holidays with the company.

The list came to light when a whistleblower revealed that staff were required by the firm not to book holidays for anyone with names on that list.

The investigation took place in 2020 and the findings were released earlier this year, following which an unlawful act notice wss served to the company for “several clear breaches of the Equality Act”.

A photograph of the Pontins original ‘undesirable guest’s list was also released in the report, which showed the names it included, such as Boyle, Corcoran, Doherty, Horan, McDonagh, Murphy, O’Brien, Stokes and Ward.

An action plan, developed with the help of EHRC, to tackle discrimination against Irish Travellers at Pontins, has begun this week.

One of the first steps has seen the company issue a formal apology to Irish Travellers.

“On behalf of the owners, directors, senior managers and all of us here at Pontins, we would like to reiterate our apologies regarding the serious issues raised by the Equality and Human Rights Commission in their report,” they said.

“In particular we want to apologise directly to the Traveller and Gypsy community.

“The refusal to allow guests to stay at our parks because we suspected they were Irish Travellers was clearly wrong.”

They added: “We accept the serious nature of the issues raised in the report. We deeply regret any distress caused, particularly to members of the traveller and gypsy communities who have been directly affected.”

The company further pledged its commitment to ensuring a “zero tolerance approach” to discrimination.

“Working with the Equality and Human Rights Commission we are fully committed to ensuring ongoing compliance with the Equality Act 2010, implementing a zero-tolerance approach to discrimination of all forms and to fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment for all of our guests,” they said.

“We have reviewed the points raised by the EHRC and have developed and entered into a one-year action plan, that will be monitored by the EHRC, to ensure ongoing compliance with the Equality Act 2010.”

The EHRC’s investigation found 11 unlawful acts by which Pontins discriminated against Irish Travellers.

As well as the booking blacklist, they included monitoring calls within its contact centre and refusing or cancelling any bookings that were made by people with an Irish accent or surname.

The firm also introduced an electoral roll requirement in its booking terms and conditions as a “disguised form of discrimination against the Traveller community”, the EHRC revealed.

Speaking this week, EHRC Chairwoman Baroness Kishwer Falkner, said race and ethnicity “should never be a barrier to going on holiday”.

“Pontins has today apologised to the Irish Traveller community it discriminated against and has begun work to introduce strict safeguards and guarantee a zero-tolerance approach to discrimination,” she added.

“I hope those affected are reassured that when the EHRC find evidence of such flagrant discrimination, we act to hold those responsible to account.

“The wider holiday sector should ensure that their policies and procedures do not breach Equality Law.

“Our investigation report recommended removal of electoral roll terms and conditions across the sector."