The most popular baby names of 2019 so far have been revealed... with two Irish ones in the top 10

THE most popular baby names of 2019 so far have been revealed, with an Irish name in the top 10 for both genders.

Nameberry calculated the top names for the first quarter of this year based on those that have attracted the most of its 11 million views so far.

The website's current popularity list shows that 'Milo' has enjoyed an upsurge in popularity and is now the new Number 1 name for boys in its searches.

Meanwhile, 'Isla' – a beautiful Scottish name meaning "island" – has overtaken the vintage floral name 'Posie' and the extremely popular 'Olivia' as the new Number 1 name for girls.

The Irish names 'Maeve' and 'Finn' – both those of important figures in Irish mythology – rank highest among names from the Emerald Isle, in seventh and eighth place respectively.

Advertisement

'Jack' remains the top male name in Ireland and Scotland, ranking in seventh place on the boys' list for 2019.

Elsewhere, other classics with staying power include 'Charlotte' at number nine for girls and 'Oliver' at number 15 for boys.

Here are Nameberry's top baby names for 2019 so far...

Girls

1. Isla

2. Olivia

3. Posie

4. Aurora

5. Cora

6. Ada

7. Maeve

8. Amara

9. Charlotte

10. Amelia

Boys

1. Milo

2. Jasper

3. Asher

4. Atticus

5. Silas

6. Theodore

7. Jack

8. Finn

9. Aarav

10. Felix

Advertisement

Nameberry co-founder and CEO Pamela Redmond said: "We're measuring which names attract the most interest from parents in real time versus how many babies actually receive these names.

"Given the 18-month time lag on name statistics from the Social Security Administration, this is the most accurate way for expectant parents to gauge which names are most likely to be popular in 2019."

To view Nameberry's current tally of the 1,000 most popular names for boys and girls, click here.