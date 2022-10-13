President attending more funerals of Creeslough victims
DONEGAL, IRELAND - OCTOBER 11: A Garda officer stands on duty at the scene of the Applegreen petrol station tragedy on October 11, 2022 in Donegal, Ireland. Ten people died when an explosion ripped through Applegreen service station in the County Donegal village of Creeslough, Ireland on Friday 7 October 2022. The dead have been named as Shauna Flanagan Garwe, five, and her dad Robert Garwe, 50, Catherine O'Donnell, 39, and her son James Monaghan, 13, Leona Harper, 14, Jessica Gallagher, 24, James O'Flaherty, 48, Martin McGill, 49, Martina Martin, 49 and Hugh Kelly, 5. During a Mass that was held in the village church on Saturday morning, Father John Joe Duffy said the community had been hit by "a tsunami of grief". (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

TWO MORE funerals for the victims of the Creeslough explosion will take place today.

49-year-old Martina Martin will be laid to rest following an 11am mass in St Michael's Church in the village.

She had been working in the Applegreen service station when the blast occurred last Friday. She was a mother of four.

14-year-old Leona Harper will the be buried after a funeral mass at St Mary's Church in Ramelton, near Letterkenny.

Leona was visiting a friend for a sleepover in the area and went into the show for ice-cream when she was caught in the explosion.

Her parents described her as a "gem" of a daughter.

They thanked the digger driver who refused to stop working last week until her body was recovered.

She was the last of the ten people who were killed to be recovered from the rubble of the collapsed building.

President Michael D Higgins will attend both funerals.

Yesterday evening he met and thanked members of the emergency services who had rushed to help as the tragedy unfolded.

During an informal reception at Letterkenny Fire Station, he told them they were a credit to the country and what they had done had been greatly appreciated and would long be remembered.

Hugh Kelly, 59, will be laid to rest on Friday, while the details of the funerals of 50-year-old Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe are yet to be announced.

